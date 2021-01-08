Why Amanda Holden says she is 'delighted' at Britain's Got Talent cancellation news The judge said the show is 'not the same' without audience

Amanda Holden has broken her silence following the announcement that Britain's Got Talent has been temporarily postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While fans of the show will no doubt be disappointed by the news, Amanda has revealed she is happy that the ITV competition show has been put on hold for a very important reason.

While presenting Heart Breakfast on Friday morning, Amanda said that she welcomed the decision to delay filming until it is safe to gather in large groups.

The TV star, 49, said she was "delighted" when she heard the competition show had been delayed, as she believes not having a live audience "affects the quality of the show".

WATCH: Amanda Holden makes surprising confession

"So much hard work goes on backstage and everyone's really done a huge effort to make it the best show it could be, but it still affects it, so I would rather wait and make it the best it could be and put it on in the autumn."

She continued: "I think out of every show on television, Britain's Got Talent needs the audience, we need you guys because we call them the fifth judge and it makes no sense not to have them."

However, Amanda did admit there were some downsides to the delay, namely the fact that she won't see fellow judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams for a while. "I'll miss Simon though," she said. "It's going to have been almost two years since I've actually touched him."

On Thursday, ITV released a statement that read: "The filming for the 15th series of Britain's Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January.

"With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series. We will confirm revised dates in due course."

