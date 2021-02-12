Sienna Miller and Jude Law's relationship timeline The couple have had an on-and-off relationship over the years

Sienna Miller and Jude Law were THE couple of the moment in the early Noughties and were engaged before splitting up after Jude's well-publicised affair. They eventually reconciled before spitting up for good in 2011. Find out more about their relationship timeline here...

The pair first met on the set of the 2004 film Alfie, and were engaged on Christmas Day of the same year. At the time, their spokesperson told People magazine: "They are spectacularly happy. He proposed to her on Christmas day with a gold band and nine diamonds."

However, their happiness was short-lived when, just a few months later in May 2005, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor was involved in an affair with his children's nanny.

The pair were engaged in 2004

At the time, he released a statement to the papers which read: "Following the reports in today's papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna and the people most close to us. I want to publicly apologise to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused. There is no defence for my actions which I sincerely regret and I ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time."

Speaking to the Daily Beast about Jude's affair back in December 2020, Sienna, who was performing in a play at the time of the scandal, said: "That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I'll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it's just the last thing you want to do."

They called off their engagement in 2006

She added: "People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don't remember. I was in so much shock over it all. And I'd really just begun. I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything."

The pair reconciled in 2009 before splitting up for good in 2011

The pair attempted to move on following the news, but eventually split in November 2006 before briefly reconciling in 2009. They split up for good in 2011, with a friend telling People magazine that it was a mutual decision at the time. Sienna has previously revealed that she has no hard feelings following the relationship, telling Porter magazine in 2016: "We don't see each other that much. I care about him enormously."

Jude is now married to Phillipa Coan

So are the pair in new relationships now? Sienna shares a daughter with her ex-partner, Tom Sturridge, and is currently single after splitting from her fiance, Lucas Zwirner in late 2020. Meanwhile, Jude is a dad-of-six, sharing three children with ex-wife, Sadie Frost, a daughter with model Samantha Burke and a daughter with Catherine Harding, while he and his wife, Phillipa Coan, welcomed their first child together in September 2020.

