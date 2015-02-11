Jennifer Aniston to present award at Oscars after Best Actress snub

Jennifer Aniston might have missed out on a Best Actress nomination, but she will still be taking to the stage at the 2015 Oscars. The Cake star was this week confirmed as one of the presenters at the Academy Awards, which are taking place on 22 February.



Jennifer, 46, isn't the only snubbed star helping to hand out statuettes on the night. Selma actor David Oyelowo - who, like Jennifer, received a Golden Globe nomination – will also be taking part in the highly anticipated ceremony.

Jennifer Aniston will present an award at the 2015 Oscars





Other presenters confirmed to be taking part this week are Sienna Miller, Chris Pratt, Kerry Washington and John Travolta - who will be hoping to avoid a repeat of his appearance last year. At the 2014 ceremony, John made headlines with his mispronunciation of Frozen star Idina Menzel's name, accidentally calling her 'Adele Dazeem'.



They join a stellar line-up of Hollywood stars previously confirmed as presenters on the night, including Meryl Streep, Matthew McConaughey, Cate Blanchett, new mum Scarlett Johansson and Oprah Winfrey.

Jennifer Hudson will be among the musical performers





It has also been revealed that Jennifer Hudson will be among the performers at the 2015 Academy Awards, which is this year being hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. "We're creating several musical sequences for the Oscars and we couldn't be happier that our friend, Jennifer Hudson, will be performing in one of them," announced the show's producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.



Out of the Woods actress Anna Kendrick, who was previously nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role in the 2009 film Up In The Air, will also be making a special appearance. "Out of the woods and onto the Oscar stage, Anna will be performing something special that is sure to be an 'Only on the Oscars' moment," Craig and Neil teased.

Anna Kendrick will also make a special appearance on the night





The 87th Oscars will be held on Sunday 22 February at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.