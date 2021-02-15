Stranger Things season four: everything we know so far Find out more about the plot, release date and cast here

It feels like it has been forever since Stranger Things has been on our screens, and after a tough few months while dealing with a worldwide pandemic, even the Upside Down is starting to look inviting right now! So when will season four of the hugely popular show be landing on Netflix? Find out everything we know so far...

When will Stranger Things season four be out?

The pandemic paused filming on the show back in March 2020, but it resumed six months later in September 2020. Since it isn't clear when filming will be wrapped up, we may still have a while to wait for the show to land in our Netflix accounts - so watch this space for updates.



WATCH: See a sneak peek of season four here

What will Stranger Things season four be about?

The Duffer Brothers have given us a small hint about what to expect from season four, and confirmed that good old Hopper is definitely alive and well! Chatting to Entertainment Weekly back in February 2020, they said: "We're excited to officially announce that production for Stranger Things 4 is now underway—and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!

Will Jonathan and Nancy stay together?

"Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything."

David Harbour added to Total Film: "I've known from the get-go... I've had those discussions with them [the Duffer brothers] from the very first season. We were always interested in that idea of the Gandalf resurrection – Gandalf the Grey who fights the Balrog and then becomes Gandalf the White."

What happened in Stranger Things season three?

Season three concluded with Eleven moving away with the Byers family for a new start while in mourning for her father figure, Hopper. She is also concerned that she has lost all of her powers after a final fight with the Mind Flayer.

What will happen in Hawkins this time?

So what is going to happen to Will and Eleven's friendship with Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Max after moving away? Will Jonathan and Nancy be able to keep up with a long-distance relationship? We know there'll be otherworldly threats, but we're invested in the characters' personal dramas too!

Who will be in the cast of Stranger Things season four?

As well as our favourite stars including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton and David Harbour, the series has welcomed a host of new characters. Posting snaps of the new group on the show's official Instagram page, the caption read: "Let's give our new cast members a big Hawkins welcome. Roll call: Robert Englund aka Victor Creel: a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital.

Meet the new cast members

"Eduardo Franco aka Argyle: a fun-loving stoner, pizza delivery boy, & Jonathan's new best friend. Jamie Campbell Bower aka Peter Ballard: a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Sherman Augustus aka Lt. Colonel Sullivan: a no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins. Mason Dye aka Jason Carver: a handsome, rich athlete dating the most popular girl in school.

"Tom Wlaschiha aka Dmitri: a smart and charming Russian prison guard. Nikola Djuricko aka Yuri: an unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter. Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson: the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club."

