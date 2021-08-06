Netflix has released a sneak peak of Stranger Things season four - but fans all have the same complaint Season three was released in July 2019

It has been over two years since Stranger Things season three graced our screens and if you're anything like us, you're desperate for an update on the latest goings-on between Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang in Hawkins.

MORE: Is Eleven going to die in Stranger Things season four?

Well, Netflix has listened to our prayers and on Friday treated fans to a new 30-second sneak peek of season four. The first 20 seconds of the teaser recounts the story so far with clips from previous seasons but the final moments reveal some intriguing details about the new episodes, including the fate of Hopper. Check out the sneak peek for yourself below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the new sneak peek of Stranger Things season four

However, while most fans of the show were delighted watching the new trailer, some were left complaining about a small detail shared in the caption. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Wait season four isn't out until 2022?!! I don't understand why it has taken so long for this show to come back on. I mean no one is going to remember or be interested anymore and the kids will be grown."

MORE: Stranger Things season four: everything we know so far

MORE: What's new to Netflix this week? 7 great films and shows to look out for

Another complained: "#StrangerThings isn't returning till 2022. My day's ruined," while a third was left feeling like Netflix could've shared a few more details about the release. "2022 is so far away. Couldn't we at least get the month?" they wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans were left miffed after realising that one main character had been left out of the trailer completely. "As good as this looks, I can't help but be sad by the fact Will wasn't in one second of this. I really hope they don't ignore him again like they did in season three," one said.

Season four won't land on Netflix until next year much to the disappointment of fans

Someone else speculated that Will's absence could play a part in the storyline: "I feel like that means something. There will be some special story."

The release of the trailer comes after the show's executive producer Shawn Levy hinted that the show could end in just a couple of season's time. Asked by Collider if season five could be the last, he said: "I have the end in sight. The brothers have the end in sight.

MORE: Jojo Moyes on The Last Letter from Your Lover, crying at films and the dreamy nostalgia of letter writing

"There is a plan and that too will be shared not quite as soon as a sense of when season four is coming out, but soon enough. I can say this. No, one's making it up as we go along and there is an endgame, if you will."

The brothers behind the show, creators Ross and Matt Duffer, have previously stated their intentions to end the show after "four or five seasons".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.