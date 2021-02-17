The Umbrella Academy series 3: everything we know so far The Netflix show recently began production

The Umbrella Academy viewers can rejoice because series three has not only been confirmed by Netflix but has now begun production, meaning the countdown is officially on!

Star of the show, Elliot Page, who plays Vanya in the fantasy series, recently thrilled fans with a behind-the-scenes image on social media showing filming had commenced.

The actor wrote in the caption: "Omg we're back again," sparking plenty of excitement among followers. So when can we expect the third series, and what will it be about? Here's everything we know so far...

WATCH: The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix

When is series three of The Umbrella Academy out?

Back in November, it was confirmed that ten brand new episodes will be landing on the streaming platform for a third instalment in the franchise. There is no set date for its arrival (we'll keep you posted) but given production is underway, many are hoping for the new season at the end of 2021. Fingers crossed.

What will series three of The Umbrella Academy be about?

The third series will once again see the crew back together as they try once again to save the world ending. But it seems there's another crew in town. Series three will also see the arrival of the Sparrow Academy, who were first introduced in a shock twist at the end of the previous series.

In series two, an alternative 2019 universe was discovered by the Umbrella Academy, in which they did not exist. Instead, the Sparrow Academy were introduced consisting of five members, plus still-alive Ben and the cube.

The fantasy series is currently filming its third series

Who will star in series three of The Umbrella Academy?

Familiar faces such as Tom Hopper, who plays Luther Hargreaves, Robert Sheehan who plays Klaus, and Elliot Page who plays Vanya will return. In addition, Emmy Raver-Lampman will reprise her role as Allison will be back and Aiden Gallagher will return as Five.

The new Sparrow Academy means that some new faces will be joining the show. The new stars making their debut include: Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Geneis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

The Umbrella Academy is a big hit with fans

Ben (played by Justin H. Min), who appeared as a dead character in seasons one and two, will return to the show very much alive – but this time he's a Sparrow and a little less friendly than the old Ben. Also joining the new academy is Christopher, named an 'existential dread inducing psykronium cube' who is described as a force to be reckoned with.

