Good Girls season four: everything we know so far about Netflix show Seasons one to three are available on Netflix now

When season three of Good Girls arrived on Netflix in 2020, fans were overjoyed to be reunited with their favourite comedy trio once again.

The comedy-drama, which stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta, confirmed last year that series four was happening – so when can fans see it? Here's what we know…

WATCH: Good Girls series four confirmed in hilarious video

When is Good Girls series four out?

The fourth season of Good Girls began airing in the US on NBC at the start of March, so American fans are able to enjoy the show. However, many fans in the UK are wanting to know when it might be released on Netflix on this side of the pond.

Series three appeared on Netflix a year after its broadcast on NBC, therefore if season four follows this pattern, it is possible that series four of the show could be on Netflix by 2022.

Season four recently started airing on NBC

Who stars in Good Girls series four?

Series four of Good Girls will see Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman return as Beth, Ruby and Annie respectively. A number of other actors are once again joining the cast for the fourth season, including Reno Wilson, Matthew Lillard and Manny Montana.

Good Girls season four is likely to arrive on Netflix in 2022

What is Good Girls series four about?

Good Girls follows three women whose mundane, stay-at-home-mother routines change dramatically after deciding to become criminal masterminds and engrossed in money laundering. However, the trio of mums-turned-robbers soon find out their heist hasn't gone as smoothly as planned. The fourth series will no doubt continue their story as they attempt to escape the law, all the while providing hilarious moments and one-liners.

Fans were overjoyed when series four was confirmed and took to Twitter to share their delight. One person wrote: "BEST NEWS EVER! I'm so happy right now!" While another said: "Thank you so much. Just thank you." A third was particularly thrilled, commenting: "I have never been happier about a renewal IN MY LIFE!!! I'm so happy to see you guys back!!"

