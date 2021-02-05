You season three: everything we know about Netflix show so far Penn Badgley stars as the oddly likeable serial killer, Joe

After leaving us on something of a cliffhanger back in 2019, Netflix's You season three still has yet to return to our screens. So when will it be landing back on the streaming platform and giving us some much-needed answers? Find out everything we know about the upcoming series so far...

MORE: 28 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

What will You season three be about?

The season three finale confirmed that Joe had actually managed to find his perfect match as his new girlfriend Love turned out to be just as murderous as him - only for the revelation to put Joe off her forever. However, Love is pregnant with Joe's child, forcing Joe to remain with her. In the final moments of season three, it looks like Joe has a new infatuation - but this time it's with his next-door neighbour. Will it all end in murder once again? We're going to go out on a limb and say yes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Remind yourself about You season two here

Has You season three been filmed?

As we speak! The series' Twitter account confirmed the show has resumed filming back in November 2020 in a tweet which read: "We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU S3 is back in production."

The show is back in production

When will You season three be released?

Since the show only recently resumed filming, the chances are that we may have a while to wait before season three lands in our Netflix account and there has been no official word as to when it will be out as of yet. Watch this space!

What will happen with Joe and Love?

Who will star in You season three?

While Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will be reprising their roles as Joe and Love, the series has also cast Crazy Ex Girlfriend star Scott Michael Foster as Ryan, a reporter who is hiding some major secrets. He is described as having "controlling, calculating demeanour that he reserves for those closest to him". Eek!

MORE: 47 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

MORE: 24 shows to get excited about in 2021

MORE: Mean Girls: where are the cast now?

Penn plays Joe

It has also been confirmed that The Vampire Diaries' Michaela McManus will be playing Natalie, the mysterious neighbour that Joe sees in the season three finale, and who looks to be the new object of his affections.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.