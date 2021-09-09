Grace and Frankie season seven: everything we know so far The Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin show first premiered on Netflix in 2015

Grace and Frankie fans received an unexpected - although welcome - treat this August as a handful of brand new episodes dropped on Netflix.

However, if you're now wondering when we can once again check back in Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's iconic title characters and their families and see the rest of season seven, you've come to the right place. Get the details on when the second half of season seven will air here...

Has season seven of Grace and Frankie season been released?

Yes and no. The first four episodes of the show's seventh and final season were added to the streaming site back in August – and, luckily for fans, there's more to come! It's expected that at least nine more episodes are on their way (since previous seasons have always been 13 episodes long) but there's no news as to when they'll be released just yet.

When Lily and Jane shared the news of the surprise episode drop with fans via a video, they revealed that they are still filming season seven suggesting that that fans may have a while to wait.

Are you looking forward to more episodes?

The show's filming schedule was sadly postponed due to the pandemic, but Jane has confirmed that they will be going ahead with filming in June 2021. Writing in a blog post, she explained: "We’ve gotten word that Grace and Frankie will continue filming our 7th and final season in early June of 2021.

What will happen in Grace and Frankie season seven?

Luckily, one of the showrunners, Marta Kauffman, has hinted about what we can expect from season seven! Chatting to Good Housekeeping, she said: "In terms of season seven, I can’t say too much, but we’re going to be dealing with Robert, Sol, Grace, and Frankie in a way in that we haven’t seen before.

"We know as much as we can know without having actually written [season 7]. Things change during production, and things you thought were going to work phenomenally just don’t. We think we know where we’re going, but I’ll let you know when we get there if we stuck to that plan."

Jane and Lily confirmed the show was coming to an end

Why is Grace and Frankie ending?

The show confirmed it would be finishing with season seven back in 2019. Jane and Lily released a statement to Variety at the time, which read: "We’re equally thrilled and heartbroken that Grace & Frankie will probably be back for its seventh, however final, season.

"We’re so thankful that our show has been in a position to deal with issues that have connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as most of the fans will, but we will still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things - just hope we do not outlast the world."

The show's co-creators, Marta and Howard J. Morris added: "It’s thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of ageing, will be the oldest show on Netflix."

