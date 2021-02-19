5 surprising facts about It’s A Sin

It’s A Sin has taken the world by storm. The show, which is written by award-winning writer Russel T Davis, is a five-part series set in the 1980s which follows a group of friends growing up in the grip of the AIDS pandemic.

In celebration of the incredible show, we've unearthed five It's A Sin facts that might surprise you…

WATCH: It's A Sin's Callum Scott Howells performs on BBC's Let it Shine

It's A Sin was actually filmed in Manchester

Despite being set in London, the show was mostly filmed in the streets of Manchester.

Filming kicked off in the city in October 2019, and iconic Mancunian landmarks including Eccles Shopping Centre and The Star and Garter on Fairfield Street were used.

Le Mans Crescent behind Bolton Town Hall – in Greater Manchester – was also transformed into 1980s London for filming.

Jill Baxter was based on one of writer Russel T David's friends

Jill Baxter – played by Lydia West - is one of It's A Sin's pivotal characters, and she's actually based on one of Russel's friends, Jill Nader.

Jill lost many friends to AIDS during the 1980s, with three being very close to her. Jill Nader is also an actress, even making a cameo in the series as Jill Baxter's mother, Christine Baxter.

It's A Sin is loved by celebrities

OK, so this one isn't really a surprise, but it's not often that quite so many famous faces take to social media to gush about a show.

See just a few of the raving celebrity reviews below.

Taking to Twitter, singer Beverley Knight wrote: "The all-consuming fear, the wicked judgements pronounced on sufferers around the world, the stigma, the indifference to the deaths until AIDS spread beyond the gay communities. We have made enormous progress but we still have a way to go. #ItsASin"

Graham Norton added: "Tonight It’s A Sin on

@Channel4. The best five hours of television I’ve seen in years. Your heart will be broken, warmed and lifted. Cast amazing. Soundtrack epic but most of all it’s about the genius and compassion of

@russelldavies63."

Nigella Lawson added: "Poleaxed by #ItsASin. It’s a masterpiece. I’m lost for words. So many friends remembered. Thank you @russelldavies63. I need to watch it again straightaway. So beautiful and true. (I’ll stop now. When I said I was lost for words, I wasn’t kidding!)"

The Pink Palace was a real place

The now-infamous Pink Palace – where Ritchie, Jill, Ash, Roscoe and Colin live – actually existed. Jill Nader revealed that she lived in a Hampstead Heath flat with some friends, and they called it The Pink Palace.

Jill said on Instagram that it was "a fabulous flat to find in London in the 80s. There was a lot going on, it was massive freedom for people who came from small communities where there was no tolerance and acceptance of their lifestyle”.

It's a Sin is named after a famous song

That's right, the hit show is named after Pet Shop Boys' song of the same name!

