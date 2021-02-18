Ralf Little reveals Death in Paradise had alternative ending after show's major cliffhanger Warning! Spoilers for the series ten finale ahead…

Ralf Little has revealed that the team behind Death in Paradise had two different endings to series ten. The actor, who played DI Neville Parker on the show, explained that despite going with the major cliffhanger, there was an alternative in the works.

Chatting to HELLO! alongside his fellow cast members in an exclusive Q&A, Ralf began: "I'll tell you something interesting, we actually shot two endings.

"We shot one, that's left as it is, and we shot another ending, and I'm not going to tell you what the other ending looked like, because I'm not going to give you any clues!"

He continued: "But there was some debate about whether the ending was going to be left as it was, on a cliffhanger, or to try and resolve in whatever direction... I'm not going to give you any clues!

"But in the end, obviously we decided that the cliffhanger was more interesting and I think it was probably right. Everyone is going to be asking!" Ralf's co-star Josephine Jobert, who plays DS Florence Cassell, then joked: "They're going to be furious!"

The final episode was an emotional one

The finale saw Neville rush to Florence's house in a panic before she headed out on a date to tell her of his true feelings. But at the last minute, he falters and the episode ends with him saying: "I have to tell you something."

The cliffhanger end was not the only emotional moment for fans. The final episode also saw Officer JP, played by Tobi Bakare, wave goodbye to Saint Marie for another job. The actor explained his reasons for leaving the BBC show in the chat with HELLO!.

"Seven years on the show is a very long time," he began. "And it's etched into my life, the way my life has been, but I feel that the show has done a good job in giving JP a good arc and it's naturally gotten to the point where him leaving isn't too wild. We've had Tahj come in and he's done a great job and now he's taking it on and doing what he does - and the show will crack on!"

