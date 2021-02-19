Married at First Sight Australia's Michael warms fans hearts with sweet tribute to Martha The couple met at the altar on series six of the E4 show

Married at First Sight Australia has seen many couples crash and burn, but one pair that have stood the test of time is Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis.

The couple, who met on series six of the drama-filled reality TV show, have been the picture of romance ever since filming wrapped in 2019 and fans have been loving watching their journey on the show and on social media.

MORE: Married At First Sight Australia's Cameron and Jules warm fans hearts with adorable family photos

Michael recently warmed his girlfriend's and their fans' hearts recently when he posted a sweet tribute to his girlfriend on his Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Series six of Married at First Sight Australia has had us on the edge of our seats

Sharing a series a selfies and videos, the teacher-turned-PT wrote: "So I don't often profess my love for you on social media... mainly because it makes people gag on their morning toast as they scroll.

"But for once, I'll drop a couple of corny lines about how much I love you," before going on to profess his love for Martha. "We literally spend every waking (and sleeping) second together and somehow I find myself loving you more every day," he added.

"You push me. You motivate me. You challenge me, and you don’t ever let me quit when shit gets hard. For that I will be forever thankful. I wouldn’t be where I am today without your support." Aw!

MORE: Married at First Sight Australia's Michael Brunelli makes shock confession about the show

MORE: Where are Married at First Sight Australia stars Dino and Melissa now?

MORE: What happened to Married at First Sight Australia's Ning and Mark?

Michael and Martha married at the beginning of series six

Plenty of fans of MAFS took to the comments to gush over the cute couple. One person wrote: "The experts definitely got you two right." Another said: "Beautifully said! Best type of relationship like my hubby and I joined at the hip 24/7, enjoy lovers."

A third commented: "You two are the definition of growth as a couple and in this day and age, super hard to come by, so please don't let any trolls or negative Nancy's or Nathan's upset you for too long - because love conquers all ALWAYS."

Martha and Michael were one of the very few couples that managed to survive the experiment for the show's sixth season. The reality programme, that has been hugely popular in the UK recently thanks to its airing on E4, also saw Cameron and Jules make it through to the very end before going on to marry in real life and welcome their first child, Oliver.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.