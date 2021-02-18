Who is Patton Oswalt married to? All the details The comedian has found love again

Fans were delighted when Patton Oswalt announced that he had found love again following the death of his first wife, Michelle McNamara.

The actor, writer and standup comedian suffered an unimaginable loss when his wife passed away at the age of 46 five years ago. But just who is his new wife? Keep reading to find out...

Patton was to married true-crime writer Michelle from 2005 up until her death in 2016. The pair welcomed their only child together, a daughter named Alice, in 2009.

Tragedy struck when Michelle suddenly died in her sleep at the family's home in Los Angeles, California. Her death was attributed to a combination of a previously undiagnosed heart condition and complications from prescription medication.

Patton opened up about the experience of breaking the sad news to his then seven-year-old daughter in his standup show, Annihilation, the following year. "I looked at my daughter and destroyed her world," he recounted." I had to look at this little girl that was everything to me and take everything from her."

Patton went on to win an Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special to his late wife and worked tirelessly to complete the unfinished book she was writing at the time of her death. Michelle's investigation into the Golden State Killer, I'll Be Gone in the Dark, was published in late 2016 and adapted into a ten-part true-crime series of the same name by HBO.

Patton with his first wife Michelle

A year after Michelle's death, Patton defied the odds and found love again with the actress Meredith Salenger. The two got engaged in July 2017, and in November of the same year, Patton revealed that the two had tied the knot with a Twitter post which showed the happy couple beaming on their wedding day. "What'd you guys do yesterday?" he captioned the photo.

Patton married Meredith in 2017

Patton gushed about Meredith during the comedy standup, saying: "She's just an example of the kind of woman I want Alice to grow up to be."

"You can be a good mom but then not be the kind of thing that you want a kid to emulate. And Meredith is both."

