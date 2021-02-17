Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page just landed a huge new role alongside some A-list names The Duke of Hastings is taking Hollywood by storm

Regé-Jean Page has landed a role in the upcoming film adaptation of fantasy board game Dungeons and Dragons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the British-Zimbabawan breakout star of Netflix's Bridgerton has been cast in a leading role in the movie based on the iconic game franchise.

While not a lot is known about the movie so far, Regé-Jean will be joining an A-list cast for the upcoming project which includes Wonder Woman 1984's Chris Pine and Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez. Justice Smith, who is best known for his role in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will also star.

The news comes the same day that the 31-year-old actor has been named one of Time Magazine's Next 100 Most Influential People in the World. Speaking about the rising star's talent to the magazine, Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhime said: "Few actors craft their moments so beautifully - or steal our attention so quickly.

"As evidenced by his performance in Bridgerton, Regé is a singular talent whose prospects are limitless. Today, he may be our duke. By tomorrow… not even I can dream big enough to imagine."

Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes praised the actor

Meanwhile, Bridgerton bosses announced this week that they have found their new season two leading lady. Simone Ashley, best known for her role in Netflix series Sex Education, will join the cast as eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony's new love interest.

According to Deadline, her character will differ slightly from the book to continue the show's "reimagined, multi-racial world of 1880s London's high society". As such, her name has been changed from Kate Sheffield to Kate Sharma, and she and her family have been written as being of Indian descent.

