Bridgerton is the show we couldn't get enough of after it premiered back in December, but now we're seriously excited about what to expect for season two - and the novel series' author, Julia Quinn, has revealed how the Netflix show could be very different to the book!

In the second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, Anthony Bridgerton takes centre stage as he decides to take a wife, while determined not to fall in love with his bride due to a trauma leading him to firmly believe that he will die young.

However, Julia has admitted that she hopes Daphne and Simon, played by Phoebe Dveynor and Rege Jean-Page, still have a large part in the new series, despite taking a backseat in the novel's sequel.

Chatting to The Sun, she said: "They do show up in the [second] book. The series doesn't follow the book word for word - and I don't think [it] should. So I hope so, for no other reason than Daphne has the right to interfere with Anthony's life. To deny her that chance would be criminal. I think it would be lovely to see."

Season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton

Speaking about what to expect from the second season, she continued: "Anthony is going to get it bad. Jonathan Bailey played him so well; you still love him, but he needs to be taken down a peg, and he is going to be taken down so many pegs. It's awesome."

The second series is likely to welcome a new cast member as Kate Sheffield, who is one of the main characters of The Viscount and I. Indeed, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, previously admitted that she didn't understand why Kate wasn't in season one after reading the novels out of order.

We hope we will be seeing more of the Duke!

She told Decider: "I started annoying everybody because I started being like, 'What about Kate?' And they’re like, 'Kate doesn’t exist yet! Stop.'"

