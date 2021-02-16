Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor breaks silence on co-star Rege-Jean Page romance

Bridgerton stars Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page caused quite a stir with their sizzling on-screen romance – but when it comes to their real-life relationship they have remained coy.

MORE: Phoebe Dynevor's home belongs on the Bridgerton set – see inside

The pair, who star in the Netflix period drama as Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings respectively, have been the subject of romance rumours ever since the show first aired. And now Phoebe has broken her silence.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor looks unrecognisable in first-ever acting job

"I'd love to say there was really something between us, but no. It has always been strictly professional," the 25-year-old actress told You magazine.

"There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I'm glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further."

MORE: See what the incredible cast of Bridgerton look like out of costume

And while she noted that she "always hears" of co-stars falling in love, she admitted: "It's yet to happen to me, but I'm intrigued."

Bridgerton stars Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page

Phoebe further revealed that the pair didn't want to ruin the magic of their characters' romance for fans by speaking about their off-screen friendship.

MORE: Bridgerton: who will play season two's main character Kate Sheffield?

"People really root for us. We have to say we're actors, we're doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic," the star said. "But at a certain point, you have to say 'no.'"

Her comments come after Rege-Jean was photographed embracing writer and part-time athlete Emily Brown, with the Daily Mail reporting that the couple are dating and live together in London.

The pair star as Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings

Meanwhile, Julia Quinn – author of the Bridgerton book series – recently spoke about the second season of the show and teased it could be very different to the original.

MORE: The books that inspired Bridgerton: Everything you need to know

She admitted she still hopes Daphne and Simon will still have a large role in the upcoming episodes, despite taking a backseat in the novel's sequel.

Chatting to The Sun, she said: "They do show up in the [second] book. The series doesn't follow the book word for word - and I don't think [it] should. So I hope so, for no other reason than Daphne has the right to interfere with Anthony's life. To deny her that chance would be criminal. I think it would be lovely to see."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.