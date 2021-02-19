Jay Blades admits he didn't know he was Repair Shop host

While we adore Jay Blades as the host of The Repair Shop, the popular TV personality recently revealed that he didn't actually realise that he was the main presenter on the show for quite a long time!

Chatting about producing daytime TV at a BAFTA event, he revealed that his role was created over time, explaining: "I think all of us had a role in creating my role, the experts and also the production team behind. The one thing I know now, after being on The Repair Shop for a number of years, I didn’t know TV was made like this and it isn’t often made in this particular way.

WATCH: Jay chats The Repair Shop's delay

"The production team just allowed us to find our own groove, it’s almost as if you poured some liquid on to a surface and it goes into where it needs to go. They gave me no direction whatsoever. I didn’t even know in series one, that I was going to become the presenter, they anticipated it but they didn’t tell me it. I only found this out in series four that was what the game plan was."

Jay previously opened up about the delay on the new series of the hit restoration show on This Morning, saying: "That's down to the BBC, we've not been allowed to put things out, but fortunately we have filmed during Covid.

"We've kept the social distancing, and because of the items and people that bring the items in, you still have that kind of warmth. But the shows you see tonight are filmed pre-Covid." Luckily, the new episodes were filmed at the end of last year and so fans can expect to see them in the near future!

