All you need to know ahead of The Repair Shop at Christmas special

The Repair Shop is one of the BBC's most beloved shows and viewers are no doubt thrilled that there will be a one-hour Christmas special.

The episode promises plenty of emotional and tear-jerking moments as the team transform a number of precious items into their original glory.

Viewers can look forward to all the familiar faces returning to screens and a number of fascinating treasures, from a cherished rocking horse to a stereogram. Ahead of the festive special this week – here's all you to know…

WATCH: The Repair Shop at Christmas official trailer

What will feature on The Repair Shop at Christmas?

According to the synopsis, fans of the BBC show can look forward to many beloved items making its way into the Repair Shop grotto this year. Each item is keeping within the festive theme. The first is a beloved rocking horse, with a heartbreaking story behind it.

Next, the team will see a stereogram, once a centre piece to a family's festive celebrations, brought in by two sisters who are desperate to hear their 'gram' play music again after years of silence. The show will also focus on a toy truck scattered with history and a vintage Christmas ornament.

The BBC's precis of the show reads: "Christmas has arrived at The Repair Shop, where its team of passionate and skilled craftspeople set to work repairing and rescuing four beloved festive treasures."

Will Kirk and Dominic Chinea will appear in the festive special

Which experts are taking part in The Repair Shop at Christmas?

Jay Blades will be resuming his presenting duties for the episode, but he won't be alone. Jay will be joined by other beloved regulars on the BBC show including Will Kirk, Steve Fletcher and Suzie Fletcher. Kirsten Ramsay and Dominic Chinea will also star.

Other Repair Shop regulars will star in the Christmas episode

Will recently delighted his fans when he shared a glimpse of the festive episode back in October. Taking a break from filming, Will posted a photo of him and Kirsten in front the shop's Christmas tree, writing: "It's Chriiiiiiistmaaaaaas!!! Well nearly. As The Repair Shop elves get to work, what items would you like to see come through the barn doors this year?"

When is The Repair Shop at Christmas on TV?

The Repair Shop airs on BBC One on Boxing Day at 6.45pm. The episode will be available to stream on the iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

