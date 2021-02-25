Peaky Blinders series six: everything we know so far Cillian Murphy is set to return as the infamous Tommy Shelby

Fans were overjoyed when the BBC confirmed that Peaky Blinders was back filming series six in January. Production for the period drama, starring Cillian Murphy and Sophie Rundle, started up again at the beginning of the year after coronavirus restrictions put plans on hold in spring 2020, so many are wondering when to expect the new episodes.

While fans wait eagerly, we investigated all there is to know about the highly-anticipated series six of Peaky Blinders. Here's what we know so far…

When is Peaky Blinders series six out?

The brains behind Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, confirmed in a statement that filming resumed in January 2021, meaning fans can expect to see series six in the near future.

While there's no official release date yet, he previously told Digital Spy: "We were due to start filming at the end of March [2020] until the end of July. If we did start shooting in January, we wouldn't finish until May/June and then it's another six months of editing." Given filming has resumed as planned this year, it's looking likely that it'll be out towards the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Series six of the BBC show recently resumed production

Who will star in Peaky Blinders series six?

Leading man Cillian Murphy will once again reprise his role as the infamous Tommy Shelby while Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson will also return in their roles as Polly Gray and Arthur Shelby respectively.

Finn Cole will also star as Michael Gray and Sophie Rundle returns as Ada Thorne. The director, Anthony Byrne, also revealed that a new female character would be joining the cast for series six, telling Digital Spy: "There's a great female character who is new, who is pretty dark. I haven't seen a character like her in Peaky before... she certainly gives Tommy a run for his money."

Meanwhile, star of The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy, who appeared in the fifth series of the drama, will return as Gina. In other exciting cast news, Steven Knight also confirmed that Stephen Graham would also be making an appearance in the new season.

Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby

What will happen in Peaky Blinders series six?

We obviously don't know what the plot of series six will centre on (and we wouldn't want to spoil it!) but Steven did admit that the new episodes are set to the "the best yet".

We also know that it'll pick up exactly where series five left off – with Tommy considering taking his own life after he was betrayed during an assassination attempt gone wrong. According to reports, that cliffhanger will be resolved in the new episodes.

Series six of Peaky Blinders is set to be the last

Will there be more series of Peaky Blinders?

When series six was confirmed, fans were sad to hear that the sixth is going to be final instalment. However, fear not, as the creator Steven Knight hinted that a spin-off was in the works. In a statement to the BBC, he said: "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach added: "Steve's scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on."

How can I catch up with Peaky Blinders so far?

Netflix users will be pleased to hear that series one to five is available to watch in full. However, if you don't have Netflix then don't panic as the entire boxset is also available on BBC iPlayer.

