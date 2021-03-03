7 shows to watch if you like Homeland Finished binging Homeland on Netflix? Here are some brilliant other shows to try

Fans have been loving Homeland on Netflix, with the popular show consistently landing a place on the site's list of trending shows. But what are viewers watching after binge-watching all six series of the thriller? See our top picks for what fans of Homeland might enjoy watching next here...

MORE: 28 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

The Americans

With all six seasons available on Amazon Prime Video, this is the perfect series if you love following an antihero! The story follows a regular married couple, Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, who are actually Russian spies living (and spying) in the US. The show will always keep you guessing about new characters and their loyalties - and will keep you hooked for all six instalments.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you tried watching The Americans?

Alex Rider

If you're slightly fatigued from Homeland, why not try this fast-paced (and slightly silly) thriller about a teenage spy who is recruited to attend a boarding school for the rich and famous and discover all he can about the people running the place... only to discover too late that he is in over his head. We can confidently predict that after a couple of episodes, you'll want to watch all of it in one sitting and be sure to catch up quick! Season two is already in the works.

The teen spy drama will be back for season two

24

Full of ethical dilemmas, action and real-time episodes depicting the actions of the fictional Counter Terrorist Unit, if you loved Homeland, we think this beloved Kiefer Sunderland show should most definitely be the next on your list. Fortunately, the entire series is now available on Disney+ Star. Enjoy!

MORE: 47 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

MORE: 11 great podcasts to listen to in 2021

Kiefer Sutherland stars

Homecoming

Julia Roberts stars in this miniseries about a facility that helps soldiers transition to civilian life - but with a dark secret. The official synopsis reads: "Heidi Bergman is a caseworker at Homecoming, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life, Years later she has started a new life, living with her mother and working as a waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor questions why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi quickly realizes that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself."

Julia Roberts stars

You might not agree with Nick Brodys' actions in Homeland, but the show strives to help you understand and empathise with him, no matter how wrong he is. This blurring of moral rights and wrongs is mirrored in Breaking Bad, where you root for Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston), a chemistry teacher who decides to cook and sell crystal meth to provide financial security for his family after he is diagnosed with cancer.

Aaron Paul stars as Jesse in the hit show

Hannibal

Hannibal - available on Amazon Prime Video - probably takes the prize for unhealthy relationships, but Homeland comes a close second. While the second and third seasons of Hannibal focus on FBI agent Will Graham's (incidently played by Claire Danes' husband, Hugh Dancy) obsession with bringing down his former friend and psychiatrist Hannibal Lector, Homeland's Carrie similarly becomes unhealthily obsessed with proving Nick is a terrorist, resulting in her own downfall.

Mads Mikkelsen plays Hannibal Lector

Quantico

The show follows Alex Parrish, an FBI recruit who is suspected of terrorism after a shocking attack. The show is the ultimate whodunit as Alex attempts to discover who is truly behind the terrorist attack after she is set up, all the while trying to work out who she can actually trust. Quantico originally aired in the UK on Alibi, and can be found on Disney+ Star.

Priyanka Chopra plays Alex

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.