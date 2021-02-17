Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville is volunteering at vaccination centre The Earl of Grantham is doing his bit!

Hugh Bonneville's top hat is off and his mask is on for his latest role - as a volunteer at a vaccination centre! The Downton Abbey star is doing his bit in the pandemic by helping out and greeting people visiting the centre for their COVID jabs.

Chatting on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Wednesday morning, he explained: "I'm a sort of 'meeter and greeter'. I'm the valet parker – one of the people that they meet on the way in and I just reassure them and say ‘move this way’ and ‘we'll get you through as quickly as possible’.

"We explain that we've got four vaccination teams on the go and that it's about a ten-minute process…I try to relax people because some are apprehensive…And golly the reaction is so lovely and people are so grateful for this, as I say, this moment of hope."

He continued: "We've been getting through about 400-550 people a day but we're only getting a limited number of vaccines so we can only operate two, sometimes two and a half days a week.

"We're desperate to do more because there are millions more people who need the vaccine. We've got this great team of 80 volunteers plus, all standing by, ready to do seven days a week and 12 hours a day. As soon as the increase in the vaccine supply arrives then we can do more days. I'm just doing a shift a week at the moment but I would love to do more."

He recently shared a snap of himself receiving the vaccine back in January, writing: "Midhurst’s Riverbank Medical Centre started vaccinating last week. Today Midhurst Pharmacy, led by Raj Rohilla, joined the rollout in north West Sussex... Delighted to be part of the support team as a volunteer marshall. I get to wear hi viz and everything.

