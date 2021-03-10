Murder Among the Mormons: Where is Mark Hofmann now? The true-crime series is available on Netflix now

Netflix's new true-crime series Murder Among the Mormons has gripped viewers with its eye-opening three episodes.

The documentary tells the shocking true story of the 1985 bombings in Salt Lake City which shocked the nation and threatened the sanctity of the Mormon Church as a whole.

One of the leading figures at the centre of the scandal was Mark Hofmann, a former document dealer within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Church (LDS Church), and many are wondering where he is now. Here's what we know…

Murder Among the Mormons: who is Mark Hofmann?

Mark Hofmann, who is now 66 years old, was born and raised in Utah among the LDS church. He soon became well-known for dealing forged documents and letters within the Mormon community, and the most famous of those was the Salamander Letter, which detailed the history of the LDS church.

Mark soon made plenty of money from his work with illegitimate papers, but ended up racking a large amount of debt in the process. In order to make more money, Mark began attempting to sell what was known as the McLellin collection. However, after cracks in his plan began to show he then created bombs to sabotage the church.

Mark Hofmann pictured in 1984

Murder Among the Mormons: what were Mark Hofmann's crimes?

Towards the end of 1985, two pipe bombs were detonated in Salt Lake City, which caused the deaths of two people, document collector Steve Christensen and Kathy Sheets.

After the initial explosion, another bomb was accidentally set off the following day by Mark Hofmann in his own car, causing injuries and raising suspicions around him. It then transpired that the crimes were linked to the LDS Church and Mark soon became a prime suspect in the crimes.

After Mark was linked to the crimes, the police investigated further including searching his home – where they found many counterfeit papers and forged documents, exposing his crimes.

Mark detonated two bombs in 1985 and remains incarcerated for his crimes

Murder Among the Mormons: where is Mark Hofmann now?

In 1986, Mark Hofmann was arrested and charged with 27 counts including murder, constructing or possessing a bomb, theft by deception and fraud. He was then convicted the following year for the murder of two people and it was decided by the courts that he would serve the rest of his "natural life" behind bars. As of today, Mark remains in prison at the Central Utah Correctional Facility.

