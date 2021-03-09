Netflix's new true-crime series Murder Among the Mormons has fans saying same thing Are you watching the new docuseries?

If there's one thing that Netflix users love watching, it's a true-crime series – and it seems that Murder Among the Mormons is proving popular with audiences this week.

The three-part mini-series focuses on the infamous bombings that occurred in the 1980s in Salt Lake City, Utah, which shocked the Mormon community and threatened the foundation of the church altogether.

But while the contents of the documentary were gripping to viewers, it seems they were all agreeing that one participant was particularly intriguing, which was Shannon Flynn.

The series focuses on the Salt Lake City bombings of 1985

The former (legitimate) document dealer featured heavily throughout the series, retelling a large portion of the story involving his former associate Mark Hoffman, who was convicted of murder and forgery of documentation from the Mormon church.

Taking to social media, many made comments on Shannon's contribution to the documentary. One person wrote: "#MurderAmongTheMormons is very compelling but really I'm only in it for Shannon Flynn." Another tweeted: "This guy should be interviewed in every crime documentary. #murderamongthemormons."

Others were also intrigued by what the former dealer had to say, but were more suspicious.

A third viewer commented: "I don't know. Shannon Flynn looking pretty guilty when they asked him if he had anything to do with them bombings. #murderamongthemormons," while a fourth echoed this: "Shannon Flynn seems like a sweet man but..." alongside a gif with the caption: "He's being sus."

The three episodes document counterfeiter Mark Hofmann, who orchestrated the murders of three people in 1985 by planting bombs in Salt Lake City, and how his crimes came to light. Mark was soon convicted of murder and sentenced to prison, where he remains today.

Mark Hofmann was eventually convicted of murder

The synopsis for the crime documentary reads: "A series of pipe bombs kills two people and severely injures another, jolting the epicentre of the LDS Church.

"The murders send further shockwaves through the community when a trove of early Mormon letters and diaries are found destroyed in the vehicle of the third victim, Mark Hofmann, a renowned collector of rare documents, including the infamous White Salamander Letter — an artefact whose contents threatened to shake the very foundations of Mormonism. As Hofmann fights for his life, investigators race to uncover the truth."

