Will there be a second season of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit? Anya-Taylor Joy stars as chess prodigy Beth Harmon

The Queen's Gambit was a huge hit on Netflix - and it's easy to see why! Based on the beloved novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, the story follows orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon who becomes increasingly dependant on drugs and alcohol while trying to become the best player in the world.

MORE: Ginny and Georgia star speaks out following backlash from Taylor Swift

Despite the show opening to excellent reviews from critics and viewers alike, and a number of awards including the Golden Globe for Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth, it is unlikely that we will see a follow-up to the miniseries, as it was intended to be a standalone series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched The Queen's Gambit yet?

Regarding more episodes in the TV franchise, since season one focused on the events of the novel, a second season would mean no original source material. However, Anya-Taylor Joy, who plays Beth, has previously said she'd be open to returning as a chess genius.

Chatting to Pop Sugar, she said: "It hasn't been talked about because I think the period is a time that we spend with Beth is such an intense period of growth.

Would you like to see a second season?

"You see the sapling become the tree, if that makes sense, and the tree can definitely grow but that period of growth is complete. I certainly wouldn't say no, it's just never really been spoken about before." However, that doesn't necessarily mean won't be able to get their fix of the show in the future.

According to Variety, the popular story is now being turned into a stage musical. The publication reports that production company Level Forward has acquired the theatrical rights to Walter's 1983 book. The company is also behind stage hits such as a musical based on Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill and Slave Play – both of which opened on Broadway - so it's likely it'll be a Stateside show.

MORE: 59 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

MORE: The Bold Type season five: everything we know so far

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you like Homeland

The show was billed as a miniseries

Fans of the show were calling for series two after bingeing the first season, with one tweeting: "This is one of the best! No draw, no resign just simply the best! Season two a must!" Another added: "Queens Gambit is best show I've seen in years. Kudos to @Netflix. Anya Taylor-Joy and Isla Johnston are both brilliant. Please, please let there be a season two."

A third person wrote: "I absolutely love this show, and I'm dead serious, @Netflix: you need to order a second season, so that we can see what happens with @anyataylorjoy 's character. This show is way too good for y'all to let it go."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.