Netflix's Operation Varsity Blues is going to be everyone's new favourite documentary The documentary looks at an operation that got wealthy children into university

The first trailer for Netflix's new documentary, Operation Varsity Blues, is here, and we think it is going to be a smash hit with viewers.

Recreating the real-life FBI wiretaps from the investigation into the operation, the upcoming show looks at how one man managed to trick and bribe universities into accepting hundreds of applicants from his affluent clientele - with stars including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin among those involved in the scandal.

WATCH: Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal trailer

The synopsis reads: "Go inside Operation Varsity Blues – a.k.a the College Admissions Scandal — with this innovative documentary that combines interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Rick Singer and his clients."

Back in 2019, Felicity pleaded admitted paying $15,000 (£11,500) to have her daughter Sofia Grace Macy's exam answers secretly corrected in 2017, and was sentenced to a 14-day prison sentence along with a fine and community service.

Rick Singer's operation is uncovered in this new documentary

At the time, she spoke out publically, expressing her sorrow for her actions and made it clear that her daughter didn't know anything about the scheme. "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," she told the judge.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologise to them and, especially, I want to apologise to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

