Everything you need to know about Michael Palin: age, children, net worth and more Are you looking forward to his BBC documentary?

TV presenter Michael Palin is perhaps best known for his amazing travel documentaries - which he will be returning to on Sunday as BBC Two airs his 2012 documentary, Brazil with Michael Palin, once again.

But how much do you know about the famous face? Find out everything you need to know about the national treasure here...

How old is Michael Palin?

Michael was born in Sheffield on May 5 1943, making her 77 years old. Four years ago he underwent a heart operation to fix a valve, and wrote about the health scare on his blog. explaining: "My heart scare reminded me that my body isn’t indestructible and if I want to keep it that way I must know when to stop working as well as when to start again."

"Over the last year, I discovered a rather enjoyable equilibrium, a balance between work and relaxation that for the first time in my life favoured the latter."

Is Michael Palin married?

Michael tied the knot with wife Helen Gibbins back in 1966 after a six-year relationship, and they have certainly lasted the test of time! Michael fictionalised their first meeting - on holiday in Suffolk - in the TV show East of Ipswich.

Speaking about his 'nice guy' image to The Independent, he previously mentioned his wife, saying: "I have never claimed to be the nicest man in the world. That's a cliché that has somehow come to be widely accepted. It drives Helen mad. As she and my children will testify, I have a short fuse over certain things. Like if the one-inch nails are not where they should be in the box, and they've been moved to the three-inch section. Who did this?

Does Michael Palin have children?

Michael is both a father and a grandfather! He and wife Helen share three children, Tom, Will and Rachel, who have gone onto have children of their own in recent years. Rachel works as a TV director at the BBC, while Will is the Director of Conservation at the Old Royal Naval College - impressive!

The late Terry Jones previously opened up about Michael, telling The Independent: "Michael's children told me that they used to call him Mr Grumpy. He can get ratty, as anybody can, especially when he's not eaten. When I watch his travel programmes, I can actually tell when he's hungry."

What is Michael Palin's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael is worth a whopping £19million ($25million), having earned royalties for his work in Monty Python as well as The Ken Dodd Show and A Fish Called Wanda.

He also, of course, made his mark as a travel presenter and has made a series of travels shows over the years. He previously told Financial Times that his biggest spending extravagance was "buying paintings".

What is Brazil with Michael Palin about?

Brazil with Michael Palin was first broadcast in 2012. The docu-series will see the presenter travel across Brazil, from Amazonia to Rio, from the North East to the Deep South across four episodes. The BBC synopsis reads: "Brazil in the 21st century has become a global player. With a booming economy and massive social changes, there is a swagger to this once-sleeping giant, but what do we know of it apart from football and carnival?

"Michael Palin has travelled across most of the globe over the years, but never to Brazil. In this four-part series, he crosses the country as big as a continent to find out what makes it tick."

