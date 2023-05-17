Who is Clive Myrie's wife? All there is to know about the Italian Road Trip star's family

Clive Myrie is a familiar face to many thanks to his long-standing career at the BBC. The journalist is known for his various presenting roles, including on BBC News, as well as the BBC Two quiz show, Mastermind, and its celebrity spin-off, Celebrity Mastermind.

The presenter was a regular fixture on our screens last year when he anchored the BBC's coverage of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, and even travelled to the Eastern European country to report from the warzone.

© Production Clive Myrie's Italian Roadtrip airs on Wednesday night

Clive is taking a very different type of journey in his latest BBC show, Clive Myrie's Italian Road Trip, which sees the 58-year-old visit the country's iconic cities and experience the rich local culture.

While Clive's TV and journalism career has been well documented over the years, how much do you know about his family life? Find out all we know about his wife…

Who is Clive Myrie's wife?

Clive Myrie is married to Catherine Myrie, who is an upholsterer and furniture restorer. The couple met at the London launch of a book about Swiss cheeses in 1992, when Catherine worked in publishing. "It was love at first sight for me," said Clive about locking eyes with his future wife for the first time.

Six years later, the couple tied the knot at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Covent Garden. Clive had just been made the BBC's LA correspondent at the time, and so after returning to the UK for their nuptials, flew back to the States before honeymooning on Venezuela's Maracaibo coast.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Clive lives in London with his wife Catherine

While Clive tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, he previously credited his wife for giving him the "courage and space to pursue his dreams".

Catherine was due to join her husband on his latest project, Clive Myrie's Italian Road Trip, but had to pull out.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, he was asked whether Catherine had gone with him, to which he said: "That was part of the plan, possibly to be on camera but possibly not. She's actually quite a reserved, shy person, unlike her husband.

© William Cherry/Press Eye Clive Myrie hosts Mastermind and Celebrity Mastermind

"But the hope was she was going to come over and at least spend a little bit of time with us but we had builders in so we couldn't do it and we have been waiting for these builders for a long time, and my wife is quite particular, so not this time."

He went on to reveal that Italy holds a special place in the couple's hearts as they holiday there every year and even chose to celebrate Clive's 40th birthday on the Amalfi Coast.

Opening up about their relationship in a recent interview with The Guardian, Clive revealed the secret to their 25-year marriage. "In the words of Michael Caine, separate bathrooms make a marriage. Figuratively speaking, at least," he said. "Having a space that's your own; spending time alone, to bond when reunited. My wife, Catherine, has her own interests. I do, too. We celebrate out 25th anniversary this year, and each still have our own identities."

© Production Clive Myrie has worked for the BBC for over 30 years

It is not publicly known whether Clive and Catherine share children.

​Clive Myrie's Italian Road Trip continues on Wednesday 17 May at 6.30pm.

© Production Clive is a familiar face on our screens

