Love Rat viewers asking the same question after 'obvious' moment in episode two

Channel 5's gripping new thriller Love Rat continued on Tuesday night, and viewers are asking the same question about a tense scene towards the end of episode two.

For those who don't know, the series stars Sally Lindsay as recent divorcée Emma, whose whirlwind holiday romance with handsome and wealthy hotel owner Niko soon turns into a nightmare when she's conned out of thousands of pounds.

WATCH: Sally Lindsay stars in Channel 5's Love Rat

Warning! Spoilers for episode two ahead.

In the latest episode, viewers watched as Emma attempted to get her money back from Niko. After learning that she's not Niko's only victim, Emma arranges to meet a woman named Annika, who disappeared from her holiday after meeting the conman.

© Antonis Farmakas/ Clapperboard TV / Channel 5 Television Sally Lindsay portrays Emma in Love Rat

Using social media, the two women agree to meet at a picnic spot, with Annika telling Emma that she managed to get her money back from Niko. But when Emma arrives at the meeting point, Annika is nowhere to be seen.

Instead, George appears with a gun and threatens to kill her, but before he gets the chance, a rustling in the bushes startles him and Emma makes her escape.

© Antonis Farmakas / Clapperboard TV / Channel 5 Television Emma attempts to get her money back in episode two

Moments later, another car pulls up and Emma flags it down only to discover Niko is the driver. Shoving her in the boot of his car, he says, "Shut up or you're dead," before locking her in.

Taking to social media, viewers questioned why Emma would agree to meet a stranger in a secluded place at night, saying it was "obvious" that it wasn't Annika who would turn up.

"Why did Emma go to meet Annika in the DARK and in a REMOTE place? It was obvious it wasn't Annika & it was a trap by the two blokes," wrote one viewer, while another added: "Oh for goodness sake. Meeting who knows, in the dark, in the middle of nowhere. Yeah right."

© Antonis Farmakas / Clapperboard TV / Channel 5 Television Gerald Kyd plays Niko in the drama

A third person asked: "Meet someone alone in the dark in a secluded country park in a foreign country after gangsters have stolen your life savings. What could possibly go wrong?" while another penned: "Is it really bad that I don't feel sorry for Emma??? Nobody would fall for that surely!!!"

Not all viewers took issue with Emma's decision, however, with many taking to social media to praise the compelling series.

© Antonis Farmakas / Clapperboard TV / Channel 5 Television The series continues on Wednesday night

One person wrote: "Loved last night's #LoveRat premiere, and tonight's new episode. Great stuff from @sally_lindsay, @ImogenKing21,@Neil_Morrissey, Gerald Kyd and Ramon Tikaram," while another commended Sally's performance: "@sally_lindsay amazing acting once again #LoveRat loved it, roll on tonight."

Love Rat continues on Channel 5 on Wednesday 13 March at 9pm. Episodes 1&2 are available on My5.