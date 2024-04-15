Meet Blue Lights star Sian Brooke's famous husband and family

Sian Brooke has appeared in various primetime dramas over the years, including the psychological thriller Doctor Foster, popular detective show Sherlock, and of course, BBC One's smash hit police series Blue Lights, which returns with its second season on Monday night. But did you know that her husband isn't a stranger to the small screen either?

Read on to find out more about the star's family life.

WATCH: Will you be watching Blue Lights series 2?

Sian, 44, is married to actor and director Bill Buckhurst, who has appeared in several major television shows over the years.

In 2003, he appeared in three episodes of the ITV soap Coronation Street, playing a character named Andrew, before going on to land minor roles in various series, including Doctors, New Tricks and Father Brown. He also featured in the 2012 James Bond film, Skyfall.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Sian Brooke's husband is actor and director Bill Buckhurst

Viewers may recognise Bill as Mr Allcock from EastEnders, a role he played for seven episodes in 2010. His most recent acting credit is the 2017 action film starring Jackie Chan, The Foreigner, in which he played an airport police officer.

Bill has also spent some time behind the camera, having directed several episodes of Hollyoaks in 2022 and 2023, as well as the 2018 drama film, Pond Life, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, and the West End production of Sister Act.

While Sian remains fairly private about her personal life, we do know that the couple share two sons, Ben and Archie, and are thought to reside in southwest London.

© BBC Sian stars as Grace in Blue Lights

Sian sometimes shares glimpses of her home life on her Instagram page. In April last year, the actress praised her husband for his work on Sister Act, which was nominated for an Olivier Award. "What a night….. totally hanging on the coat tails of my incredibly talented husband whose show Sister Act was nominated for an Olivier. I’m beyond proud of you Bill!" she penned.

She also marked her husband's birthday in May 2022 by posting a sweet selfie of the pair on social media. The caption read: "Happy Birthday to this incredible man! We love the bones of you x."

Chatting about her home life in an interview with the Evening Standard in 2018, she said of Bill: "He's brilliant — we share everything. You just have to make it work, by hook or by crook."