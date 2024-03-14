The Teacher series 2: All we know about Channel 5 drama starring Will Mellor and Kara Tointon

Channel 5's hit psychological drama The Teacher is returning to screens with a second series, but this time, with a brand new story and cast list.

While series one starred Sheridan Smith as English teacher Jenna Garvey whose life unravelled after being accused of a drunken sexual encounter with one of her pupils, the upcoming season will centre around an affair between two school teachers. Keep reading for all we know about season two, currently titled The Teacher II.

What will The Teacher II be about?

The new series, which will form part of an Anthology collection, follows school teacher Dani, who begins an illicit affair with a fellow colleague that spirals out of control.

© Channel 5 Sheridan Smith starred as Jenna in The Teacher series one

The full synopsis reads: "The Teacher II follows the story of Dani, a teacher who loves her job. She’s a real mentor and inspiration to her students, but what she lacks is a properly functioning marriage with real intimacy and mutual desire.

"This leads her into an impulsive affair with a fellow colleague that at first answers all her needs, but soon spirals out of control. When a pupil goes missing on a school trip, Dani rightly blames herself for being too easily distracted.

© Dave Benett Kara Tointon will star in the new series

"When things start to take a sinister turn, she is forced to lie, and quickly finds her life falling to pieces. She risks everything to right the wrongs that she has, in part, been responsible for."

Who's starring in The Teacher II?

Kara Tointon leads the cast as Dani. The actress is known for her roles in EastEnders and Mr Selfridge, and most recently starred alongside Downton Abbey's Allen Leech in the Channel 5 thriller, Too Good to Be True.

WATCH: Did you see Kara Tointon in Too Good To Be True?

© Channel 5 Kara Tointon in Too Good To Be True

Also starring in the new drama are Will Mellor (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) as Jimmy and Emmett J Scanlan (Fool Me Once) as Tim.

Meanwhile Michael Crompton (The Catch, The Holiday) and Rebecca Wojciechowski (Silent Witness, Death in Paradise) will pen the series, with Dominic Leclerc (Sex Education, The Teacher) taking on directing duties.

© ITV STUDIOS Will Mellor recently starred in ITV's Mr Bates vs The Post Office

What has been said about The Teacher II?

Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer for the UK at Paramount, said of the series: "This is another gripping and exciting story evolved from The Teacher, which was a huge success for the channel. We have an incredibly talented cast on board, and I can't wait for them to bring this story to life."

Sheridan Smith starred in season one

Rachel Gesua, senior executive producer at Clapperboard, also said: "We're delighted to be creating the next instalment of The Teacher, which is breaking new ground as Clapperboard’s first anthology collection.

"We're honoured to build on the success of the original series, which was such a huge hit with audiences across the UK, with such a brilliant new cast and crew."