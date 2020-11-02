Meet Silent Witness star Liz Carr's partner, Jo 

Silent Witness star Liz Carr is appearing on Who Do You Think You Are? on Monday night to discover her family history - but how much do you know about the star's current family life?

The actress, who recently left Silent Witness after eight years on the show, entered into a civil partnership with her longterm girlfriend, Jo Church, back in 2010. The pair tied the knot in a Day of the Dead-themed celebration, with Liz previously describing the joyful day to the BBC.

WATCH: Liz Carr talks onscreen husband in Silent Witness

In an essay at the time, Liz said that the day was "perfect", writing: "Since we’ve both lost so many family and disabled friends along the way, we chose this date so that we could celebrate with those from our past and our present."

She added that the guests remained seating throughout the ceremony, explaining: "If there’s one thing I hate as a wheelie, it’s events where everyone is asked to stand. You sit there unable to see anything because of the barricade of bums.

"Determined that none of our friends would find themselves staring at someone else’s behind rather than at the main attraction, we asked the Registrar to request that everyone remain seated throughout the ceremony."

Liz will be finding out about her family history on Who Do You Think You Are?

While discussing her dad's wedding speech, the star continued: "He spoke about my becoming disabled without dwelling on it. He talked proudly about my disability activism, my comedy and my new wife. He joked about how I’d banned him from saying things like brave, inspirational and special. Everyone laughed, including me."

The newlyweds completed their beautiful day by performing their first dance to Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing, in which a local fire brigade lifted Liz in the same style of how Patrick Swayze famously lifts Jennifer Grey on the show.

In the newest episode of Who Do You Think You Are?, Liz will look into a mystery crime within her own family, investigating a rumour that her great-great-great-grandfather was involved in an attempted murder in rural Northern Ireland in the 1850s. We can't wait to tune in and find out more!

