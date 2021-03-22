Everything you need to know about Jane Fonda's love life The Grace and Frankie star enjoyed huge success in her career

Grace and Frankie may be longest running Netflix original series, but the stars of the show were known and adored long before its premiere in 2015.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who first met in the 1970s, have been firm friends ever since and have worked together a number of times, including in the popular Netflix show.

But what about away from work? We looked into Jane Fonda's love life from marriages to divorce to current relationships. Here's all you need to know...

Jane Fonda early love life

As an actress, activist and fitness guru, Jane has been in the public eye for over 50 years. In her early career, she was best-known for her film work. Prior to her first marriage, Jane was said to also have dated other well-known actors including Warren Beatty and William Wellman Jr.

In the early sixties, she began dating French director Roger Vadim, whom she later worked with on the 1968 film Barbarella. Roger would become Jane's first husband after tying the knot in 1965 and three years later, the same year of Barbarella was released, welcomed a daughter, Vanessa.

Jane with her first husband, Roger Vadim

However, two years later, separation reports began to surface in the press. It was at this point that Jane announced they had not legally divorced, but were no longer an item.

Jane married her second husband, Tom Hayden, who was an activist, in 1973 at her home in Laurel Canyon, just three days after obtaining a legal divorce from Roger. The same year, the couple welcomed a son, Troy O'Donovan Garity. Some years later in 1982, the husband and wife then adopted a daughter, teenage Mary Luana Williams. But by 1988, the marriage was off.

Jane with Tom Hayden, father of her second child

Jane Fonda later love life

By the time the early nineties had arrived, Jane had married third husband, cable tycoon and founder of CNN, Ted Turner, but the couple called it quits at the turn of the millennium, and were granted a divorce in 2001. The split was allegedly due to the actress' newfound dedication to Christianity, but this has not been confirmed.

Jane's third husband was CNN founder Ted Turner

On the split, Jane herself said to the New Yorker: "He needs someone to be there 100 per cent of the time. He thinks that's love. It is not love. It's babysitting. We went in different directions. I grew up."

Despite calling Ted her "favourite husband" in an HBO documentary about her life, the pair went separate ways and Jane began seven years of celibacy.

Jane dated record producer Richard Perry from 2009 until 2017

Jane Fonda current relationship status

In 2009, Jane began dating Richard Perry – a music producer – but the pair never married. In 2017, the couple split and Jane has since been open about the fact that she's single and happy. In an interview of SiriusXM Radio Show in 2018, she said: "My current and next love are my girlfriends. I've had a good run. I've closed up shop."

