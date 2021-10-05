Maid star Margaret Qualley opens up about 'surreal' experience working with famous mother The actress' mother, Andie MacDowell also appears in the Netflix show

Margaret Qualley has opened up about the "surreal" experience of working with her mother, Andie MacDowell, for brand new Netflix drama, Maid. The series, which is currently in the top ten most popular shows on the streaming platform, sees Margaret play the role of Alex, a struggling single mother, while Andie plays her on-screen mother, Paula.

Opening up to Collider.com, Margaret admitted she was in "awe" of her mum's career, which was heightened while on set together. "It was my idea. I was so excited about it," she began.

"She wanted to do it and she came up to Canada, and it was a real dream getting to work with her. It was one of the more surreal experiences of my life. Across the board, there's the comfort of having your mom in the same place when you're in the middle of a pandemic and you're away from home for nine months."

She continued: "Then there's my mom's whole body of work, which I'm completely in awe of and couldn't look up to her more, and then there's this thing where you walk into the room and your mom is playing your mom and that definitely shifts the situation. It's the biggest cheat I've ever managed to pull off."

Andie plays Margaret's on-screen mother, Paula

Andie, who is perhaps best-known for her roles in titles such as Four Weddings and a Funeral and Groundhog Day, takes on the role of Paula, also a struggling single mum with bi polar, with whom Alex has a turbulent relationship.

The actress, 63, opened up about taking on the complicated role, admitting that she understood the role. She told USA Today: "I understand the complexity of a broken person, a person that you love regardless (of) how difficult they are. So it was a comfortable fit for me."

Andie also revealed how she knew her daughter was the perfect person to portray Alex. "Until you do something, people don't know you can do it. The person that knew I could do it was my daughter."

