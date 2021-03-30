What's on TV this weekend? 6 great shows and films to watch this Easter There's plenty on the box to enjoy

The long weekend is almost here! We can finally meet people in gardens and the Great British forecast looks (so far) to be on our side – so it seems this Easter Bank Holiday is set to be a great one.

As well as devouring copious Easter eggs and enjoying some much-needed outdoor socialising, we're planning on using this weekend to catch up on some great shows and films.

From one-off documentaries and nostalgic classics to brand new gripping drama, the whole weekend has plenty of satisfy the whole family. Without further ado, get ready to clear the BBQ away and settle on the couch – here's what to watch this weekend…

Colette (2018) – BBC Two

Friday 2 April, 10pm

Fancy a great movie to kick off the weekend? Keira Knightley and Dominic West star in period drama film Colette based on the real-life story of french novelist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette. The film was originally released in 2018 and picked up a number of nods at the British Independent Film Awards so it's bound to be worth a watch.

Keira Knightley in the film Colette

Freddie Mercury: A Life in Ten Pictures – BBC Two

Saturday 3 April, 9pm

Legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury will be honoured in this one-off show detailing the iconic late singer's life through ten defining photographs. From his birth to tragic death in 1991, many close to him will share their memories of the rock star's extraordinary life which cemented him in music history. This is not to be missed.

Freddie Mercury: A Life in Ten Pictures airs on Saturday

Worn Stories – Netflix

Available from 1 April

This synopsis for this brand new series, landing this weekend on Netflix, reads: "Worn Stories opens the closets of a diverse group of people to reveal a treasure-trove of tales about the meaning behind articles of clothing." Sounds intriguing, right? From old boots to a dress symbolizing recovery – this is set to be a fascinating watch.

Netflix's new series Worn Stories is also out this week

Sister Act (1992) – Disney+

Available on Disney+ now

Whoopi Goldberg. Maggie Smith. Great songs. Need we say more? Iconic musical Sister Act, available on Disney+, is the perfect way to spend Easter Sunday. This classic film tells the story of Deloris Wilson who ends up in a convent after witnessing a murder, soon becoming director for their choir.

We can't wait to rewatch Sister Act on Disney+

Line of Duty – BBC

Easter Sunday, 9pm

Hugely successful police corruption drama Line of Duty continues on Sunday with what's set to be another cracking episode. If you're yet to watch the first two episodes (where have you been?) you can catch up on the BBC iPlayer ahead of Sunday's third episode. Need more LOD content? Then head over to HELLO! Insider to check out our reviews of the episodes so far.

Line of Duty continues on Sunday

Agatha and Poirot: Partners in Crime – ITV

Easter Monday, 9pm

Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant will present this special programme that will celebrate the queen of crime, Agatha Christie. The documentary will feature contributions from family and famous fans as it explores the life and personal experiences of the crime writer, which inspired the plots, characters and locations of her literary masterpieces including Hercule Poirot.

