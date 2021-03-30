The Syndicate: meet the cast of the BBC drama Series four begins on BBC One this week

Hit drama The Syndicate is back for brand new series, which starts on BBC One this week.

MORE: Line of Duty fans think they have spotted major character connection in season six

The new series boasts both a new story and a new cast. Ahead of the first episode, meet the actors and who they play on the show here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Series four of The Syndicate starts this week

Neil Morrisey plays Frank Stevenson

Neil Morrisey stars in the series as newsagent worker Frank Stevenson. Viewers will recognise Neil from his many TV roles, including DC Nigel Morton in Line of Duty, Deputy Head Eddie Lawson in Waterloo Road, and as Greg Mcconnell in The Good Karma Hospital.

Neil Morrisey plays Frank Stevenson

Katherine Rose Morley plays Keeley Sanderson

Keeley Sanderson, a 23-year-old kennel worker with a gambling problem, is played by actress Katherine Rose Morley, who has previously appeared in The Mill, Thirteen and Last Tango in Halifax.

Katherine Rose Morley plays Keeley Sanderson

Taj Atwal plays Roxie Varma

Playing Woodvale kennel worker Roxie Varma is Taj Atwal. Like her co-star Neil Morrissey, Taj has starred in Line of Duty - but sadly had to turn down appearing in the current sixth season of the show due to her role on The Syndicate. She has also been seen in Cold Call, Pitching In and Truth Seekers.

Taj Atwal plays Roxie Varma

Emily Head plays Colette Andrews

Emily Head stars in the show as Colette Andrews, the resident dog groomer at the kennels. The daughter of Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Anthony Head, Emily has had many television roles over the years but is perhaps best known for playing Carli in Channel 4’s hit comedy series The Inbetweeners.

Emily Head plays Colette Andrews

Kym Marsh plays Donna Sanderson

Morning Live presenter and former Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh plays single mother Donna Sanderson in the series. Kym, who first rose to fame in the band Hear’Say, has been a regular face on screens for years, having also hosted Loose Women and The One Show.

Kym Marsh plays Donna Sanderson

Joe Sugg plays Sam

Strictly star Joe Sugg makes his acting debut in the show playing Sam, a struggling musician and Roxy’s boyfriend. Joe has appeared in the West End show Waitress and had a number of voice acting roles over the years, but this marks his first foray into television.

Joe Sugg plays Sam

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.