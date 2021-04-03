Line of Duty star responds to Goggleboxer Jenny's super sleuth skills She could get a job at AC-12 herself with her notetaking

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby has left viewers in stitches in recent weeks with her ingenious hack for keeping on top of the latest series of Line of Duty.

Everyone knows the BBC drama can be difficult to follow at the best of times due to its shocking plot twists, edge-of-your-seat moments and use of police lingo.

So when Jenny, who appears on the Channel 4 show alongside best friend Lee Riley, was spotted studiously taking down notes again on Friday night's episode, one LOD star watching at home couldn't help but respond.

Gregory Piper, who plays gang member turned new police officer Ryan Pilkington in the series, took to Twitter to share his delight after Jenny jotted down his character's name in her trusty notebook.

"Watching @C4Gogglebox and 'Pilkington' making it into Jenny's notebook has made my day!" he tweeted alongside a laughing face emoji.

Fans were quick to respond, with one saying: "We are all laughing, but guarantee Jenny gonna solve the case before the rest of us." Another branded Jenny "the new Kate" while a third told the actor: "Even Jenny knows that you are a wrong un."

Gregory plays bent copper Ryan on the series

As Line of Duty fans know, Jenny was right to take down notes on the character, who first cropped up in series one. Back then, he was just a young BMX-riding delivery boy committing low-level crimes for the OCG.

In the last series, we saw him working more closely with the gang, and even proved himself as a ruthless criminal when he killed undercover cop John Corbett, played by Stephen Graham. It was revealed in the series finale that he had joined the police force as a new recruit.

