Line of Duty's many acronyms debunked 

Your go-to guide to just what AC-12 is talking about most of the time
Line of Duty is one of the most popular shows on at the moment, and as much as we love the action, the drama and hearing Kate and Steve calling each other 'mate', it always feels like we're only half understanding just what everyone is talking about due to the many acronyms used in the show!
As such, we have put together the ultimate index translating LOD phrases for all of your watching needs...
General terms
CHIS: Covert Human Intelligence Source
Reg 15: You are being investigated for misconduct or gross misconduct
MIT - Murder Investigation Team
AC-12: Anti-corruption unit
PNC: Police national computer
OCG: Organised crime group
SCG: serious crime group
DIR: digital interview recorder
PR: police regulations
ARU: armed response unit
OBBO: Observations
Need help with the show's acronyms?
Police rankings:
PCSO: Police Community Support Officer
SIO: Senior Investigating Officer
UCO: Undercover Officer
DC: Detective Constable
DS: Detective Sergeant
DI: Detective Inspector
DCI: Detective Chief Inspector
Det Supt: Detective Superintendent
DCS: Detective Chief Superintendent
ACC: Assistant Chief Constable
DCC: Detective Chief Constable
CC: Chief Constable
