Line of Duty's many acronyms debunked 

Line of Duty is one of the most popular shows on at the moment, and as much as we love the action, the drama and hearing Kate and Steve calling each other 'mate', it always feels like we're only half understanding just what everyone is talking about due to the many acronyms used in the show!

As such, we have put together the ultimate index translating LOD phrases for all of your watching needs...

General terms

CHIS: Covert Human Intelligence Source

Reg 15: You are being investigated for misconduct or gross misconduct

MIT - Murder Investigation Team

AC-12: Anti-corruption unit

PNC: Police national computer

OCG: Organised crime group

SCG: serious crime group

DIR: digital interview recorder

PR: police regulations

ARU: armed response unit

OBBO: Observations

Need help with the show's acronyms?

Police rankings:

PCSO: Police Community Support Officer

SIO: Senior Investigating Officer

UCO: Undercover Officer

DC: Detective Constable

DS: Detective Sergeant

DI: Detective Inspector

DCI: Detective Chief Inspector

Det Supt: Detective Superintendent

DCS: Detective Chief Superintendent

ACC: Assistant Chief Constable

DCC: Detective Chief Constable

CC: Chief Constable

