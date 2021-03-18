Gogglebox sparks Ofcom complaints after cast poke fun at Meghan Markle's Oprah interview The Channel 4 show received 51 complaints over the episode

Beloved Channel 4 reality show Gogglebox has been hit with Ofcom complaints following Friday night's episode which saw them react to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the episode, many of the families were left both saddened and shocked as they watched Meghan Markle open up about her mental health struggle and how she was told her son Archie would not be offered security nor be given a royal title.

However, they also poked fun at the royal family after Prince Harry revealed that it had been suggested that the former Suits star return to acting to help cover their security costs.

But now, the jokes have landed them in hot water as Ofcom revealed that they have received more than 50 complaints for "anti-royalist commentary".

Reacting to Harry's comment, Stephen Webb joked: "What did they want her to do? Get her a part in EastEnders?" while Sophie Sandiford sarcastically added: "Stick her in the gift shop while you're at it. You know, 30 hours a week in the gift shop should cover her funds."

The episode received several complaints from viewers

As well as Meghan and Harry's chat with Oprah, the Goggleboxers also reacted to the moment Piers Morgan walked off the set of Good Morning Britain following a row with his co-star, Alex Beresford about the duchess.

Piers' own comments on the bombshell interview garnered over 57,000 complaints from viewers – the most the watchdog has ever received. He said he "didn't believe a word Meghan said" and wouldn't even believe her if she was reading the weather report.

