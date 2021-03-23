Line of Duty creator talks show's future - and fans won't be happy Season six is currently underway for the popular procedural drama

While Line of Duty is most certainly one of the most popular shows on television at the moment, the show's creator, Jed Mercurio, isn't sure that the series will be going ahead for season seven. Say it isn't so!

Chatting to Radio Times, Jed admitted that COVID-19 restrictions could make filming another series very difficult, explaining: "We're in a situation where it's not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series. We would hope there could be. But we're having to do our planning coming out of COVID, and a whole bunch of other things around the idea that these things aren't guaranteed at all now."

However, he admitted that if it can go ahead, he would want it to, adding: "I think the indications are that the BBC remains very supportive. So, without a formal commission, I would say conversations have been very reassuring from the standpoint of not having to wrap things up."

Season six episode one premiered on Sunday, and saw AC-12 begin to look into DI Joanne Davidson, the lead officer on an unsolved murder case.

We need season seven!

Speaking about the show's return on Twitter, one person wrote: "It's so good having #LineOfDuty back absolutely loved the first episode and can't wait to see what's going to happen," while another added: "Me trying to work out what’s going on in @Line_of_duty while trying to remember what happened in the last season of @Line_of_duty. So glad it’s back though, loved it."

Have you been enjoying season six?

A third person added: "That episode was so DIFFERENT, but I feel like it was a good decision to keep things fresh! Loved the reveal that Frida was in a relationship with Jo and then that weird thing with the locks! So many questions as usual. Line of Duty is BACK!"

