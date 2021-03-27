Viewers shocked as Gogglebox reveals new Malone family member following Tom Jr's exit Daughter Vanessa made her first appearance on the show

Gogglebox viewers were left astonished on Friday night after a previously never-before-seen member of one of its most popular families appeared on the show.

Following Tom Malones Jr's exit from the programme, the latest episode introduced viewers to his sister, Vanessa, who looks set to take his place on the sofa alongside dad Tom Sr, mum Julie and brother Shaun.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to welcome the new cast member, with many saying they had no idea the Malones had a daughter.

"THE MALONES HAVE A DAUGHTER!? HOW ARE WE ONLY JUST LEARNING THIS!?" one fan wrote, while another joked: "Vanessa? Where were the Malones hiding her? Behind Dave?" A third added: "Good to see Vanessa on the show, she's not been on before!"

Vanessa, who works as an NHS nurse and is a mother-of-three, took to Twitter to thank fans for their kind words following her debut, while the joint Malone family account tweeted: "Thanks for all your lovely and welcoming comments for @VanessaMalone1.They are very much appreciated x"

Eldest Malone son Tom announced in February that he would be departing the popular show after seven years. The reality star took to Twitter to share the news with his fans, explaining that he aims to explore "new opportunities".

Vanessa made her debut on Friday's episode

"So after 6 and a half years it's finally time to put down the remote and say goodbye to Gogglebox," he began, adding: "I've loved every minute and I'm eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it's time to explore them."

He added that he was looking forward to "enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about saying something stupid".

