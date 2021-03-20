Viewers left crying with laughter at Gogglebox star's racy comment about Regé-Jean Page The Netflix star's CBeebies debut proved too much for Jenny

Gogglebox viewers were left in hysterics on Friday night after what proved a particularly saucy episode of the hit Channel 4 show.

After last week's show which saw them react to Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, it seems that the show's bosses wanted to treat the families to some lighter viewing and they certainly delivered.

The families settled in to watch a selection of shows that included old episodes of Baywatch and controversial dating show Naked Attraction.

However, what really got our favourite TV-watching families hot under the collar was watching Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page make his CBeebies debut alongside actor Tom Hardy.

The actor, who plays the dashing Duke of Hastings in the Netflix period drama, read children's story Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls and David Litchfield in a special Mother's Day episode of CBeebies Bedtime Story.

After finishing the tale, he signed off: "Have colourful rainbow dreams" and Jenny's response had best pal Lee in a fit of laughter. Viewers at home took to Twitter to reveal they were also left "howling" at the unexpectedly naughty comment, with one fan saying it had caused them to spit out their drink.

"Jenny talking about The Duke had me cackling," another wrote alongside a series of crying laughing face emojis, while someone else said: "One of my favourite things about Gogglebox is Lee's reaction to Jenny".

The Bridgerton star had quite the effect on Jenny

A third said: "Best #Gogglebox ever. Now where to find Sunday's CBeebies bedtime stories..."

Meanwhile, the other Goggleboxers were just as enamoured with the 31-year-old Zimbabwean-British star. "He's doing his sexy voice and his come-to-bed eyes," Ellie commented, while sister Izzi said: "He's smouldering, isn't he?"

Stephen admitted: "I just want to lick the telly," as he watched enthralled while Shirley was left questioning whether the story was in fact for kids.

