Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford has left her Instagram followers in disbelief after sharing a photo of her lookalike mum.

Sophie, who appears on the Channel 4 show alongside her brother Pete, took to Instagram this week to share a sweet family photo to mark her mother's birthday.

In the photo, the two Gogglebox regulars can be seen smiling alongside their mother Julie, who has never appeared on the show. "Happy birthday to the best mum ever," Sophie gushed in the caption.

WATCH: Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete discuss First Dates

"We're all so lucky to have you and so grateful for everything you do for us! Have a brilliant day! Love you always @juliejohnson31," she added.

Not long after she shared the snap, fans rushed to the comments section to share their birthday wishes and were all left saying the same thing about Julie's appearance. "Wow Sophie, you're her double! I bet you've heard that a trillion times. Happy birthday Julie!" one fan commented while another said: "My goodness. She looks more like your sister than your mum."

A third added: "How is she even old enough to be your mum? She looks amazing!"

Sophie recently delighted fans when she revealed she had landed a new role after being laid off from her retail position at Debenhams. She revealed on the show a few weeks ago that she is now retraining to become a florist.

Sophie shared the photo on her mum's birthday

Her fans were especially pleased with her career update given the star had been overcome with emotion on the show back in November as it was announced that the department store would be closing all its shops across the UK.

In December, Sophie shared a snap of herself and a colleague as they worked their last shift. She captioned the picture: "We might be going but we are going with a smile #debenhams."

