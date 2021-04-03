Piers Morgan could make return to ITV - but there's just one problem The former GMB host may be joining the Britain's Got Talent judging panel once again

Piers Morgan could make his return to ITV with the new series of Britain's Got Talent, it has been reported.

Following his dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain last month, the 56-year-old could be eyeing up his seat on the judges' panel of the popular variety show, when it returns later this year.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, pop star Sinitta revealed she had recently spoken to close pal Simon Cowell who gave her a cryptic answer when she asked whether Piers, who was a judge on the show for its first four series, would be reprising his role.

After Piers and Simon were recently seen together in London, Sinitta says she reached out to her former flame. "I saw the pictures of him walking with Piers and I did speak to him just before he went back to America," she told the website.

"I said: 'Oh, are you getting Piers to do BGT?' And he said: 'You'll see darling, we'll talk about it.' He was being a bit secretive."

However, she added that there is just one problem standing in the way of Piers return. "The thing is, Simon is also good friends with Prince Harry so I honestly don't know," she said. "I would imagine it would be quite tricky because he's friends with both of them."

She continued: "I think Simon is a more sympathetic and compassionate type of person and he's also a very protective person. If they were going to do something he would be feeling really in quite a difficult position."

Piers was a judge on the show between 2013 and 2017

The speculation over Piers' return to ITV comes after it was announced that he will be giving his first interview since leaving his host role at GMB. The TV personality is set to give a tell-all interview with FOX's Tucker Carlson on Easter Monday. The interview will delve into both his sudden departure from GMB as well as his issues with Meghan Markle.

Piers confirmed the interview with a tweet that read: "On Monday, I will give my first interview since leaving Good Morning Britain to @TuckerCarlson on his new @foxnation show, with highlights that evening on his @FoxNews show." In a jab at the Duchess' interview last month with Oprah Winfrey, he added: "Was I silent, or was I silenced?" alongside a crying laughing emoji.

