Sharon Osbourne has been keeping a low profile over the past few weeks but returned to social media on Monday.

Most recently, Ozzy Osbourne's wife paid a sweet tribute to Piers Morgan on Instagram Stories to mark his birthday.

The mother-of-three shared a photo of them together, alongside the message: "Happy birthday @piersmorgan." Sharon also added a love heart emoji and birthday cake emoji.

Sharon and Piers have been good friends for over 20 years and worked together on America's Got Talent for five seasons.

Most recently, Piers spoke out to defend Sharon following the news that she had stepped down from The Talk, and claimed that his friend was "bullied" out of her job.

The chat show star had publically defended Piers on The Talk amid his comments about Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, which sparked controversy and resulted in the daytime talk show being put on hiatus while they conducted an investigation into accusations of racism and inappropriate comments made by the 68-year-old.

Sharon Osbourne paid tribute to Piers Morgan on his birthday

In a statement released on Friday, the network said that the episode which saw the British TV personality clash with her co-hosts was "upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home."

It added that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

The drama kicked off in early March when Sharon was asked to explain why she had defended Piers, who had called Meghan a "liar."

Sharon and Piers worked together on America's Got Talent

Sharon insisted that his comments, and her defence, did not make either of them racist.

When co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became teary and began shouting at the pair.

Sharon and Piers have been friends for decades

Days later, Sharon apologised for her remarks in a public statement. "I felt panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive," she wrote. "Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying."

