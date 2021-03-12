Piers Morgan reveals positive side to quitting GMB role The TV personality took to Twitter to share his good news

Piers Morgan has opened up about the positive side of quitting his presenting role on Good Morning Britain.

Sharing a link to his book on Friday morning, he tweeted: “UPDATE: I've gained 100,000 new Twitter followers since Tuesday, and my book about free speech has rocketed from 1,800 in the Amazon charts back into the Top100. It would really annoy the woke cancel culture brigade if it goes higher.”

ITV confirmed that the TV personality had left his role on the breakfast show just hours after storming off set following a confrontation with his co-star Alex Beresford, who had been discussing Piers’ criticism of Meghan Markle.

At the time, they released a statement which read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Piers quit Good Morning Britain earlier this week

His decision to leave was also prompted by an investigation by TV watchdog Ofcom after his on-air comments about the Duchess of Sussex, as the organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about the remarks.

Speaking about the situation, Piers tweeted: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

