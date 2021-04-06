Who is Mark Harmon's wife Pam Dawber and who does she play on NCIS? She makes her debut in Tuesday night's episode

NCIS star Mark Harmon's real-life Pam Dawber is set to make her long-awaited debut on the long-running CBS procedural on Tuesday night.

MORE: The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time

Pam will play seasoned investigative journalist Marcie Warren who reaches out to Gibbs after learning about the events that led to his suspension in the show's last instalment. According to the episode's synopsis, she will "use her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth."

Ahead of her first appearance on the show, find out everything you need to know about Pam Dawber here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: NCIS star Mark Harmon opens up about his favourite memories on set

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber, both 69, have been married since 1987. They met via mutual friends in the early eighties before tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by just a few friends and family members.

The couple, who will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary, this year have two sons together, Sean, 32 and Ty, 28 - and Pam isn't the first family member to appear on NCIS! Eldest son Sean has had a recurring role on the show playing a young version of his father's character since 2008.

MORE: What are the cast of NCIS's net worths and how much are they paid per episode?

Pam's four episode arc on NCIS will mark the first time that she and her husband have worked together on television, despite it being where they both made their names. While Mark rose to fame playing roles on St Elsewhere and The West Wing before landing his starring role on NCIS, Pam is best known for her roles in eighties comedies Mork & Mindy and My Sister Sam.

Mark and Pam both rose to fame on network television - but have never appeared on TV together

Speaking to TV Insider, Pam revealed that she had "been asked to do NCIS before over the years" but always turned it down because "it just wasn't the right character or the right time."

Recalling how the role came about, she said: "With Marcie, it was so funny because when they were casting, Mark goes, 'Who you're really looking for is my wife.' They said, 'But she's always turned us down!'"

However, while she was hesitant to say yes this time "because [she] hasn't acted in so long", she eventually agreed. Teasing what fans can expect from her storyline, which sees her only interact with Gibbs and none the rest of NCIS squad, she added: "There's a lot of humor - character humor, not joking humor. We play against each other. That comes naturally. It's fun. We've had a blast."

Mark and Pam have been married for 34 years

However, she remained tight-lipped on whether her character will serve as a love interest for four-time divorcee Gibbs, who recently suffered heartbreak when Maria Bello's character Jack Sloane left the force earlier in the season.

Given that Pam's character is set to appear in all the remaining episodes of season 18, excluding the finale, fans have been sent into overdrive wondering what her introduction into the story could mean for Gibbs.

MORE: Is Mark Harmon set to leave NCIS at the end of season 18? Here's what we know

CBS have yet to confirm whether NCIS will return for a 19th season, amid rumours of Mark's imminent departure. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mark's contract is up this year, meaning he has the choice to either sign on for more episodes or call it a day. Sources say that he was made aware that the network was likely to cancel the show if he wasn't on board, causing him to think twice about walking away.

The latest reports suggest that he has now begun conversations with the network to return for a handful of episodes next season, which could make sense if Gibbs returns to work on a part-time basis following his suspension.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.