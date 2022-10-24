NCIS: Hawai'i: Is Jesse actor Noah Mills leaving? 

NCIS: Hawai'i fans have expressed their concern for beloved character Jesse Boone after a new promo clip for the upcoming episode sees the Special Agent in a spot of trouble.

With the new video suggesting that Jesse's life may be in danger, some fans may be wondering if actor Noah Mills is leaving the show. Find out here…

WATCH: NCIS: Hawai'i sneak peak leaves fans concerned for Jesse

Is NCIS: Hawai'i's Jesse leaving?

The new instalment, which will air on CBS on Monday night, will see the team investigate a fentanyl drug ring following the death of a Marine Corporal.

A sneak peak released by CBS shows Jesse attempting to infiltrate a drug lab in order to save a hostage named Tyler.

With Kai watching from a safe distance, recording video footage that is being transmitted to Jane and Lucy at HQ, Jesse locates Tyler in a container.

Initially scared of the agent, Tyler begs for his life, before Jesse reassures him: "I said shut up! You see what it says on my chest? I'm the good guy," he says.

Jesse gets into some trouble in the upcoming episode

Just as the pair are about to make their escape, an armed guard enters the container and attacks Jesse.

"Kai. What's going on there?" asks Jane, before Kai responds: "No visual on Jesse."

As the fight continues, Jesse manages to get a hold of the guard's gun and accidentally fires a string of bullets into the container wall.

"We got gunshots!" Lucy yells in response before Jane orders Kai: "Kai! Breach now!"

Fans are concerned for the character

Reacting to the clip on Twitter, fans were quick to express their fear for Jesse. One person tweeted: "OMG JUST SAW A NEW PROMO JESSE???? ARE U OKAY!?!??!??" while another added: "OMG JESSE #ncishawaii."

A third commented: "Jesse will be fine but I'm still stressed #NCISHawaii."

While fans will have to wait until Monday night's episode to learn of Jesse's fate, no announcements have been made about Noah's departure from the show, so we are hopeful that the beloved character will make it out alive!

