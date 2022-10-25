NCIS Hawai'i fans say they're 'not ready' as they predict big 'Kacy' moment in episode seven Are you a 'Kacy' fan?

NCIS: Hawai'i fans are convinced that a major moment for fan favourite couple 'Kacy' is set to air in the upcoming seventh episode - and we can't help but agree!

Taking to Twitter, viewers were quick to post the promotion photos for the episode, which see Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler holding hands while enjoying a romantic beach date.

Some viewers suggested that the new episode may see the pair finally confess their love for each other, with one person tweeting: "How are we supposed to last three weeks after seeing these promotional photos? My question is will the long-awaited I love you come?" while another added: "Lucy will you say I love you to her when you're on her shoulders???"

A third fan suggested that Kate may even pop the question, writing: "So Lucy arrives there, Kate proposes, they kiss and Lucy goes to her mission engaged to her love. #kacy #NCISHawaii."

Other fans were simply overjoyed to see the newly released snaps, with one person tweeting: "We are not ready," while another added: "Lucy's head on Kate's shoulder - I'm gone."

Fans predicted a major moment for 'Kacy' in episode seven

A third person commented: "Oof these pics just make the wait longer, but I'm excited to see this ep in three weeks!!!!!!"

Ahead of the season two premiere, Tori Anderson, who plays Kate, revealed what fans can expect from the couple in the latest series. "Kate is continuing to learn about honesty," she told TV Insider. "In ways, it’s a hindrance because she wants so badly to do it right that sometimes it occupies more brain space than it needs to. She has a little bit of anxiety about doing things wrong. You definitely see them in a more domestic place, in a really happy day-to-day place and what that looks like."

Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson as Lucy and Kate

She also spoke about her off-screen relationship with Yasmine Al-Bustami, who plays Lucy. "I love my scenes with Yasmine," she said. "She's a consummate professional. She is hilarious. She is wildly talented. She makes my job incredibly easy, so doing scenes with her has been such a joy. I’m very grateful for her. They’re definitely finding a work-life balance and to be on the same side with no animosity towards each other at work has been a really nice place to explore. You see them trying to do things together and working as a team. Everyone’s working as a team and there’s no bad blood between anyone."

