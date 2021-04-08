Fans confused by this one detail in Intruder The drama is airing this week on Channel 4

Channel 5's new drama Intruder is airing this week, providing a dramatic storyline in the form of a murder cover up. However, viewers took to social media to express their confusion about the show on Wednesday evening for one particular reason.

Many were left puzzled after the episode demonstrated comedic elements, despite having a dark and sinister plot. One person wrote: "Is #Intruder intended to be a bit of a black comedy farce? Tongue in cheek at least? Over-acting massively. It must be deliberate and I've missed the point."

A second agreed and tweeted: "Not sure #Intruder on @channel5_tv is supposed to be as funny as it is but I'm watching for the laughs."

Meanwhile, a third said: "I am not sure if #intruder is drama or comedy. The writing is quite bad. So many holes in the story," as a fourth quipped: "This new sitcom #Intruder - It's a proper hoot isn't it?"

Intruder tells the story of couple Sam and Rebecca whose lives are shaken after two intruders break into their home. After being discovered, one of the burglars tries to escape through a window but ends up getting stabbed by Sam – leading to the husband and wife's elaborate plan to cover up the crime and make it look less like murder and more like self-defence.

Are you watching Intruder?

In their attempt to cover their tracks, more and more details begin to come to the surface and the suspicions around the couple begin to grow. Local family liaison offer, Karen Bailey, arrives on the scene to lend a hand and is initially supportive of Rebecca and Sam, but as cracks begin to show, she begins to feel hesitation about their story.

Although some expressed some criticism, others are seemingly enjoying the drama. A fan on Twitter said: "#Intruder is really growing on me. Loving the kind of dark humour", while another wrote: "#Intruder Still no idea how this is going to end. But it IS good."

The cast boasts a number of well-known TV faces. Playing the lead roles of Rebecca and Sam are Elaine Cassidy (No Offence, Death in Paradise) and Tom Meetan (The Mighty Boosh, Motherland) respectively. Meanwhile, other TV favourite Sally Lindsay also stars as Liaison Officer Karen.

