Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar reveals terrifying brush with death on family holiday The actor is currently starring as Superintendent Ted Hastings

Adrian Dunbar has opened up about his near brush with death during a family holiday in Jerusalem.

The Line of Duty actor, also known as Superintendent Ted Hastings, was on a trip with his wife Anna and their two children Madeleine and Ted when their car was targeted.

MORE: Line of Duty fans spot major mistake in episode three

While Adrian did not disclose exactly when the incident happened, he referenced Israel's intifada uprising, the first of which took place in the late eighties and the second in the early noughties.

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! decodes the latest episode of Line of Duty

"I was in Jerusalem with the family," he said on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast. "We parked at the Nablus Gate and we went into the old city and we were talking. I heard a bomb go off and I looked up into the sky and I just knew it was our car."

Adrian, 62, added: "I said to Anna who was with the kids, 'Wait here I'm just going to go and look at something,' and she said, 'Why? What was that?' And I said, "Don't worry about it.'

MORE: Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: from Vicky McClure to Martin Compston

"I knew just from where the direction was and the fact that we were driving a budget American car and the intifada was still on that they had identified that the car was an American car."

He added: "When I went down, the car was a mangled heap. Thankfully, we didn't have anything serious in it at the time like our passports or anything - that was to happen later. But I just dealt with it like, 'Oh, God somebody's blown up our car.'"

Adrian Dunbar stars as Superintendent Ted Hastings

The Northern Irish actor explained that he was wary of such incidents after growing up during the Troubles. He was born and raised in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh as the eldest of seven children.

MORE: Vicky McClure's sparkling engagement ring - and why she almost didn't get it

Adrian is currently starring in season six of Line of Duty, which finally returned to screens last month. Fans have been enjoying sharing theories about the new police drama, recently suggesting that Buckells could be deep undercover with MIT.

Taking to Twitter, many voiced the idea that he is working for AC-12 and Superintendent Ted Hastings after spotting a connection between the two. One person wrote: "I have a #LineOfDuty theory... Buckells is an undercover AC-12 agent known only to Hastings. Recruited through Masonic connection and instructed to get close to Ryan to find H."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.